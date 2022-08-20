Bowling Green - Nancy Sue Hendricks, 83, of Bowling Green, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at home. The Bowling Green native was the daughter of the late Hugh C. and Marie T. Harris. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Hendricks; a daughter, Joi Lynn Saylor; and two sons, Michael Saylor and Ricky Saylor.