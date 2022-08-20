Bowling Green - Nancy Sue Hendricks, 83, of Bowling Green, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at home. The Bowling Green native was the daughter of the late Hugh C. and Marie T. Harris. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Hendricks; a daughter, Joi Lynn Saylor; and two sons, Michael Saylor and Ricky Saylor.
Nancy was a member of Martinsville Baptist Church and attended Lakeview Fellowship Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Bowling Green High School and worked at Union Underwear.
Graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, August 23 at Martinsville Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Monday, August 22 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home. She is survived by a son, Gary Hendricks; two brothers, Tom Harris and Wayne Harris; and several nieces and nephews.
