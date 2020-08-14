Bowling Green - Nancy Tarter Huffman, age 72, passed away Thursday August 13, 2020 at her residence, with her family by her side, in Bowling Green, Ky. The Bowling Green native was the daughter of the late Alvin Morris Tarter and Iva Butram Tarter and wife of the late Eldon A Huffman. Nancy was retired from Warren RECC after 45 years of service, she loved to travel, cook and shop but most of all she loved spending time with her grandson James. Nancy regularly attended Hillvue Heights Church.
She is survived by her daughter Krista Lou Graves (Ben), grandson James Dylan Graves, sister Inga Wolff, brother Charlie Ray Tarter (Cherry) and special friends Marcia, Addie and Will Dodson. Visitation will be Sunday August 16, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM and Monday August 17, 2020 from 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with Funeral Service at 10:00 AM. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center 1301 Medical Center Drive #1710 Nashville Tn 037232 https://give.vanderbilthealth.org or Hospice of Southern Kentucky 5872 Scottsville Road Bowling Green Ky 42104.