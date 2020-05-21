BOWLING GREEN - Ms. Nancy White Compton departed this life for her eternal heavenly home on May 19, 2020 in Nashville, TN after a valiant battle with a long illness at the age of 73.
Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her during her struggle and ultimately gave her peace.
Nancy is preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Blanche White; brother, Louie White (Evelyn); sister, Betty Sue Cowles (Jessie); brother, Billy Ray White (Peggy); sister-in-law, Polly Faye Crosby (Lloyd); father-in-law, Thomas Compton (Marcia); mother-in-law, Nell Compton; and beloved family dog, Max.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 55 years, Coach Tommy Compton; sons, Brian Compton (Shelly) and Blake Compton; grandsons, Cole and Chase Compton; sister, Linda Morgan (Bob); sister-in-laws, Evelyn White, Peggy White and Janice Davenport; brother-in-law, Jessie Cowles; faithful niece Vickie Collins; step-mother, Marcia Compton; and several nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, cousins and friends.
Nancy was born to the late Elmer and Blanche White, in Bowling Green, KY on February 13, 1947. She and Tommy married on April 10, 1965 and were blessed with Brian in 1970 and Blake in 1981. Nancy loved her boys infinitely. She and Tommy demonstrated their love for their boys by raising them in a Christian home and by being active members of Old Union Missionary Baptist Church where she and Tommy joined in 1976. Nancy was known for loving all children, and she will be remembered by so many as "Ms. Nancy" who taught the smallest Sunday School class for 35 years. Nancy graduated from Alvaton High School and worked as an accountant for 42 years at Cutler Hammer (Eaton), Kerr, and Houchens Industries (Commonwealth Brands). Nancy's second job was being a dedicated and devoted Coach's wife for over 31 years. She was Coach, Brian and Blake's biggest fan, and she demonstrated how to be a kind, fair and patient fan/spectator. Nancy was a beloved wife, momma, mother-in-law and grandma, and she will always be honored as such. Her sweet smile; full pantry; positive attitude; flawless pasta; supportive spirit; and sincere, genuine, loving, and generous character will be forever remembered.
A public drive-thru visitation will be held from 2:00 - 4:00 pm on Friday, May 22 at J.C. Kirby & Sons Lovers Lane Chapel. A private family service will be held with burial at Old Union Missionary Baptist Church cemetery. Please sign the online guest registry at www.jckirbyandson.com. Memorial contributions or expressions of sympathy can be made to the Old Union Missionary Baptist Church cemetery at 714 Old Union Church Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104.
