Bowling Green - Nancy Young, 84, of Bowling Green, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Bowling Green Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was a daughter of the late T.E. Young and Mildred Aurora Penrod Young and was preceded in death by her brother Darel Young.
Nancy was a Bowling Green native and was a graduate of the Bowling Green Business College, holding an associates degree. She worked many years in Human Resources for Houchens Industries and Union Underwear. She was a member of Forest Park Baptist Church where she was active in the Dorcas Sunday school class and the Senior Adult Fellowship.
She is survived by her two sisters, Carolyn Price and Dora Jean Martin; several nieces and nephews and several great nieces and great nephews.
Private Graveside Services are scheduled at Green River Union Cemetery.
Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
