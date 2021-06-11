Franklin, KY - Mrs. Nancye Jones, age 80, of Franklin, KY passed away on Friday, May 28th, 2021 at 2:15 PM at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, KY.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory with burial to follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Franklin, KY. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy are to be made to the Franklin Church of Christ, c/o Taylor Christian Camp, 700 South Main Street, Franklin, KY 42134 or the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd. Bowling Green, KY 42104.
Nancye was born on December 4, 1940 in Franklin, KY to the late Charles Barker and the late Alma (Bailey) Barker. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Don Jones.
She is survived by 1 daughter, Jana Jones Benningfield (Randy) of Bowling Green, KY; 1 grandson, Max Benningfield; 1 step-grandson, Bradley Benningfield (Ashley) of Spring Hill, TN; 1 step great-grandson, Cole Benningfield.
Nancye was a member of Franklin Church of Christ. She worked as a secretary for The Kendall Company before retirement. Nancye was a member of the Franklin BPW. She liked sewing and cooking. Nancye loved spending time with her grandson, Max.
