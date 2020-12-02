Bowling Green - Naomi Joyce Stice McGuire age 92 of Bowling Green, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday. She was born in Warren County to the Late Andrew and Jewell Sanson Stice, and was the widow of James E. McGuire.
She is also preceded in death by her Children, James Gary McGuire, and Edward E. McGuire, brothers and sisters, Wayne Stice, Diana Stice Henson, grandchild Nathan and great grandchild Morgan. She was a retired seamstress from Fruit of the Loom and a member of the United Calvary Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, Mike McGuire (Rita), and Darlene McGuire Nickerson, both of Bowling Green, six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Private services will be held due to COVID 19 Restrictions. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel.
Expressions of Sympathy may be made to the ALS Association M.D. in her Memory.