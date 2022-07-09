Louisville - Narvil "Doc" Davis, 87 of Louisville, Ky died Thursday, July 7, 2022. He was a son of the late Clayton and Edith Stice Davis and preceded in death by his wife Wilma Doyle Davis and a sister, Marie Reynolds. Narvil was a member of Cedar Springs Baptist Church and a truck driver for Edgecomb Metals.

His survivors include two sons, William Davis and Rondel Davis; one grandson, Ronnie Davis; two great grandchildren, Dakota and Jasmine Davis; one brother, Robert Davis (Jean). Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Hawkins Cemetery. Visitation 3-7 p.m.Tuesday at the funeral home.