Russellville - Natashia Noe Hughes, age 48 of Russellville, Kentucky passed away Monday, June 7, 2021 at her home. She was born in Bowling Green, Kentucky on December 10, 1972 to Larry Earl Noe and Jane Sanders Noe. She was a respiratory therapist and member of Post Oak Baptist Church. She was a past President of the Chandlers School PTO and volunteered with the Tobacco & Heritage Festival.
She is survived by:
Parents ~ Larry E. Noe and Jane Sanders Noe ~ Russellville, KY
2 Sons ~ Wesley Hughes and wife, Alexandra ~ Lewisburg, KY
Matthew Hughes ~ Lexington, KY
1 Sister ~ Michele Brown and husband, Mark ~ Olmstead, KY
1 Granddaughter ~ Ilah Grace Hughes
1 Niece ~ Kailee Moore
2 Nephews ~ Alex Brown and Sam Brown
She was preceded in death by her son, Dylan Conrad Hughes.
Funeral Services for Natashia Noe Hughes will be conducted at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Summers and Son Funeral Home with Bro. Nick Stamps and Bro. Wilbur Powell officiating with burial to follow in Dripping Spring Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home will be held Friday, June 11, 2021 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm and Saturday from 8:00 am until the service hour of 11:00 am.
Memorial donations may be made to The Gideon's. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Pallbearers: Grant Chapman, Jason Hendley, John Wright, Bobby Wilson, Warren Noe, Greg Noe, Dickie Oberhausen and Brian Rouse