Bowling Green – Nathan Thomas Lipscombe, 66 years of age, passed away on January 31, 2022 at Hospice House in Bowling Green, KY after a long illness. Born on August 1, 1955 in Danville, Virginia, Nathan was the oldest son of Tom and Betty Lipscombe, of Cynthiana, KY and Paris, KY. He was a 1973 graduate of Harrison County High School, served in the United States Air Force for 9 years and worked as an engineer in several plants throughout the mid-west. Nathan also worked as a disc jockey for a short time at WCYN in Cynthiana and WFTM in Maysville. He was active in his local church, a lover of music of various genres, loved to read, loved the outdoors and was always eager to expand his mind. Nathan is survived by one son Schuyler Thomas Lipscombe (Kepla Her) of Kansas City, Kansas and one grandson, Colfax Friend Lipscombe. He is also survived by his sister Sally Lipscombe Levi (Jimmy) of Cynthiana and his brother Denny Lipscombe of Cynthiana and 3 nieces, Sarah Shultz (Derrick) of Georgetown, KY, Susan Levi-Welch (Christopher) of Loveland, Ohio, Mary Levi (Nick Bolton) of Lexington, KY and nephew J. Miller Levi (Elizabeth) of Cynthiana, KY. He is also survived by 10 great grandnieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Thomas Friend Lipscombe, who passed in 2006 and his mother Betty Denny Lipscombe, who passed in 2011. Services will be held privately per family request.
