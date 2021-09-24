Bowling Green - Neil L. Kimbro, 89 of Bowling Green died Thursday, September 23, 2021 at his residence.
The Warren County native was a son of the late Tommy and Pauline Jenkins Kimbro. He was the husband of the late Peggy White Kimbro. Neil was preceded in death by two brothers, Wayne and Kenneth Kimbro. He was a member of Oakland Baptist Church and plant manager for Fruit of the Loom. He loved his farming.
His survivors include his son Tommy Kimbro and wife Melita; his sister, Patricia Kimbro Jenkins; his sister-in-law, June Kimbro Morris; several nieces and nephews; his caregivers, Penny Shirley, Crystal Shirley, Katrina Tipton, Carla Unseld, Kattie Whitney and Joyce Proffitt Yuergens.
Funeral service will be at 12 noon on Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday 10 a.m. - 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Oakland Baptist Church, P O Box 154, Oakland, KY 4159