Bowling Green – Neil Wayne Boyd, 83 of Bowling Green, Kentucky passed away November 13, 2022 in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
The Warren County Native was born to the late George Ann And Delsie (Law) Boyd. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Fairry Christine Manning Boyd and their son Jerry George Raymond Boyd; two brothers, Hugh Boyd and Ronnie Boyd, and his sister Shirley Boyd.
Neil had a great passion for the Lord and was very proud of being a Pastor. He was instrumental in founding United Trinity Full Gospel where he also served as pastor. Though Neil wasn’t necessarily a deer hunter, he enjoyed riding around and watching deer grazing the fields. One of Neil’s most important job’s in life was being a father, grandfather, great grandfather, and great-great grandfather. He leaves behind a legacy of good humor, great one-liners, and a big heart.
Survivors include his four sons, Richard Neil Boyd (Mary), Billy Earl Boyd and Joe Russell Boyd (Paula), of Bowling Green, and Bobby Wayne Boyd (Cindy), all of Roundhill; 16 grandchildren, MaKayla, Donna, Stephanie, Ricky, Chad (Tammy), Justin (Shelbie), Cassie (Travis), Shane (Rachel), Jessie, Gary, Wendi, Jenny (Brandon), Pamela, Priscilla (Dakota), Delsie (Cody) and Joseph. 33 great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. His brothers; Jimmy Boyd (Judy), Gary Boyd (Sharon), Darrell Boyd and Danny Boyd (Connie), as well as his two sisters, Ann Pollard and Jo Carolyn Yelvington. Neil also leaves behind his beloved fur babies Sophia, Linus, and Bella.
Visitation will be from 4 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 15, and from 9 until 11 a.m. Wednesday with a funeral service conducted at 11:00 a.m. all at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Burial will follow in Bowling Green Gardens. Expressions of Sympathy may be in the form of donation to Barber Way General Baptist Church (1121 Barber Way, Bowling Green, KY 42104).
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.