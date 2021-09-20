Bowling Green – Nell Borders, 79, passed away peacefully in Bowling Green on Monday, September 20, 2021. Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, and from 9 until 10 a.m. Thursday. Funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. all at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. A full obituary may be seen at jckirbyandson.com