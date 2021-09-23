Bowling Green - Nell Perkins Burke, 89 of Bowling Green passed peacefully on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at her daughter's residence.
The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Charles and Eliza Page Perkins and wife of the late Glen Burke. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Sam and Chester Perkins and a sister, Reba Perkins. Nell was a machine operator at Holley and a member of Andrew Baptist. She was a good Christian lady who loved to cook and can the vegetables from her garden. She also love to play bingo.
Her survivors include her daughter, Debra "Dee Dee" Stanley (Mike); three nieces, Brenda Black (Rick), Kay Perkins and Nancy Anderson (Larry); four nephews, David Perkins (Bonnie), Ray Perkins (Lori), Mark Perkins, Harold Purkerson (Nadine) and Mike Perkins (Ellie).
Funeral service will be at 11 am Monday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Summer Shade Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.