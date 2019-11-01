Bowling Green - Nell Jones Phelps, age 91, passed away Thursday October 31, 2019 at her residence in Bowling Green, KY. The Barren County native was the daughter of the late Will Jones and Virgie Littrell Jones and wife of the late Arthur Miller Phelps. She was preceded in death by two daughters Jaqueline Phelps and Jo Nell Phelps, three brothers Guy Jones, Wayne Jones and Boone Jones and one sister Willolean Crumpton. Nell was a member of the Greenwood Park Church of Christ, she was a loving mother and loved to travel, crochet, knit and cross stich. She is survived by her daughters Susan Jackson and Joy Kay Sampson and her sister Norma Lyon, five grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and ten great-great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Sunday from 5:00 PM-8:00 PM and 11:00 AM-2:00 PM Monday with Funeral service at 2:00 PM Monday November 4, 2019 at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in the Fairview Cemetery.
