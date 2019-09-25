Bowling Green - Nellie Friedly Taylor passed away on September 23rd at Greenview Hospital. She was born April 10, 1930 to David and Carrie Friedly in Georgetown, KY. She grew up in White Sulfur, KY on the family farm. By the time she was in her teens, the family moved to Georgetown, KY. She attended Garth High School and Georgetown College where she was a member of Sigma Kappa Sorority. It was there that she met her future husband, Robert E. Taylor Jr. (Bob). They were married in 1948 in her family home. They settled in Bowling Green in 1951 and lived there the rest of their lives. She was a member of First Baptist Church and the Faith Sunday School Class. She loved serving her church by volunteering in the nursery for nearly 50 years. Nellie worked at Western Kentucky University until her retirement in 1995. She then kept busy spending time with her grandchildren, volunteering at Greenview Hospital, and tending her flower beds. After the death of her husband Bob, and a frightening case of vertigo, she chose to sell her home, and move to an apartment at Massey Springs Assisted Living, where she will be remembered for her sweet disposition and quick wit. Nellie was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Vivian Friedly, Barbara Friedly Risk, and her brother David Friedly Jr. She leaves behind 4 children, Robert A. Taylor, Barbara Taylor Wells (Scott), Vicki Taylor Beach (John), and Philip L. Taylor (Cheryl), as well as 6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and 3 nieces and 2 nephews. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am Friday, September 27, 2019 at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation at the funeral home will be 4:00 to 7:30 pm Thursday, September 26, 2019 and 9:00 to 11:00 am Friday prior to the funeral service. Though Nellie loved flowers, should you choose, you may make a donation in her name to "The Time is Now Campaign" at First Baptist Church, Bowling Green, or to her childhood church, Providence Baptist Church in Frankfort, KY which always held a special place in her heart.
