Bowling Green - Nellie Smith, 69, of Bowling Green, passed away at her residence. She was a daughter to the late Bernard Hausdorf and Dorothy Hausdorf. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Hershal E. Smith; a son, Charles King; a daughter, Sherry Wine; and two brothers, Bernard Hausdorf Jr., and Edward Hausdorf.
She was retired from General Motors and a member of the Barren River Baptist Church where she was a co-teacher of the Serendipity Sunday School Class and a member of the WMU.
She was loving and kind, who enjoyed giving to others and will be missed by all who knew her.
Nellie is survived by her blended family of Janice Norris (David), Jennifer Cooke (G.W.) Herschel "Ed" Smith (Julie), Andrea Yates, Greg Smith (Rachel), and Laura O'Neal; along with nineteen grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm on Friday, March 12 at Barren River Baptist Church with burial to follow at Barren River Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm until time of the funeral on Friday, March 12 at Barren River Baptist Church. Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.