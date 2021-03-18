Bowling Green, KY - Nellijean Frances (Freudenberger) Kaelin, age 91, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Bowling Green Nursing & Rehab. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky on June 29, 1929 and was the daughter of the late Henry and Aletha Freudenberger.
Nellijean, along with her late husband of 64 years, Thomas Lee Kaelin, Sr. were the former owners of Tom's Vending Service and Kaelin and Son Amusement. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Bowling Green, a former member of St. Paul Basilica Catholic Church in Daytona Beach, Florida, a former member of the Warren County Federation of Republican Women, and a 1977 candidate for KY State Representative.
Nellijean was proceeded in death by her husband Thomas Lee "Tom" Kaelin, Sr.; sons Phillip A. Kaelin, Paul E. Kaelin, and Samuel M. Kaelin; sister Rita Whitman; and brothers Henry and Bobby Freudenberger.
She is survived by seven sons, Thomas Lee Kaelin, Jr. (Meda) of Bowling Green, KY, Douglas R. Kaelin (Leona) of St. Augustine, FL, John S. Kaelin (Robin) of Charleston, SC, James Doc Kaelin (Ann) of Bowling Green, KY, Dr. David L. Kaelin (Angie) of Cape Girardeau, MO, Joseph M. Kaelin (Liz) of Lexington, KY, and Timothy J. Kaelin of Bowling Green, KY; sister Patsy Brown of Louisville, KY; fifteen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Sunday, March 21, 2021 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm and Monday, March 22, 2021 10:00 am until the funeral hour at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. The Funeral Service will be held on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 12:00 (Noon) at the funeral home with burial to follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to St. Joseph Catholic School, 416 Church Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101 in memory of Nellijean.