...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
MIDNIGHT CST SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a
light glaze possible.
* WHERE...Logan and Warren Counties.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight CST Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Travel could become
difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For Kentucky Road Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov
&&
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.