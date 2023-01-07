Bowling Green - Neva Mae Wiley Whitlow, age 96, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. The Barren County native was born May 14, 1926 to the late Lawrence and Matilda Rich Wiley. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by three grandchildren, seven brothers and one sister. Neva was a member of Andrew Baptist Church. She retired from Western Kentucky University. Neva was a proud homemaker who loved to read her bible and quilt. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend who will be missed by all. Her memories will be cherished by her children Janis Kimber, Dorothea Harris (William "Ed"), David Whitlow (Mary), Wayne Whitlow (Linda), Michael Whitlow (Carla), and Susan Coats (Thomas); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 am to 2 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.