Bowling Green - Nicholas James Coon, 23, of Bowling Green passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 in Bowing Green. The Warren County native is a son of Dana and Albert Coon. He is preceded in death by his brother, Nathan Coon; grandparents, Kenneth Joiner, Harry Hall and Dorothy and William Allen.
Including his parents, Nicholas is survived by his daughter, Kamryn and her mother Brittany Henderson; his grandmother, Shirley Hall; several aunts and uncles, Rick Coon (Christine), Floyd Coon (Patricia), David Coon, Dory Reagan, Doug Joiner, and Kris White along with many beloved cousins and friends.
The family wishes that you remember Nicholas in life, not in death. Remember all of the good times. Honor him by reaching out to someone in need or lift up someone who is struggling.
Memorial contributions can be made to the trust for his daughter, Kamryn, at Morgantown Bank and Trust.
Cremation was chosen. Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.