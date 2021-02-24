Glasgow - Nicole Wooten, 19 of Glasgow died Saturday, February 13, 2021 in Orlando, Florida.
She was born on August 26, 2001 to April Seames and Jacob Emberton and adopted by Jason Wooten in 2009 at the age of 6. She was raised by her biological mother April and step-father Matt Long along side her father Jason Wooten and step-mom LaDonna Wooten. She is also survived by her siblings, Xavier, Natalie, Isabella, Jackson, Shane, Hailey, Skyler and Ely; her grandparents Danny and Judy Wooten, Lillian Dean, Diane Lay and Mandie Sell. Nicole will be cherished and remembered by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Nicole had a giving heart that didn't know a stranger. While she was taken from us too soon she is doing what made us all smile, singing with the angels.
There will be a memorial service held at 12 p.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home with a walk through visitation from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
Those who wish to honor Nicole in person at the visitation must wear a mask or facial covering and practice social distancing while inside the funeral home.