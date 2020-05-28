Bowling Green - Nina Marie (White) Mahaney, age 94, formerly of Bowling Green, KY, passed away on May 27, 2020 at the Mission Oaks Assisted Living in Oxford, Florida. The Macon County, TN native was born on February 12, 1926 to Walter C. White and Hattie J. (Young) White. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kermis C. Mahaney and one son, Larry D. Mahaney.
Nina was a resident of Bowling Green for nearly 50 years and was employed by Holley for over 35 years. After the passing of her husband in 1997, she resided in Lafayette, TN and Franklin, TN before moving to Florida in 2017. She was a Christian and has now moved on to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
She is survived by her son Danny Mahaney (Kim) of The Villages, FL and granddaughter Danielle Miller (Mark) of Nashville, TN along with several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Nina was a wonderful mother. She was loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. There will be a private graveside service at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens where her body will be placed beside her husband and son. Funeral arrangements have been provided by the J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
