Bowling Green – Nina Pearl Carter, 88 of Bowling Green passed peacefully on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Skyline Medical Center. The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Willie and Verlie Talley Nichols. She was the wife of the late Travis Carter and is preceded in death by a brother, J. W. Nichols; son-in-law, Terry Manley; brother-in-law, J. R. Williams; Sister-in-law, Ruby Nichols. Nina was a daycare owner and a member of Burton Memorial Baptist Church.

Her survivors include six children, Patricia Johnson (Lyle), Darrel Carter (Pam), Teresa Manley, Glenn Carter, Keitha Jones (Tim), and Vanessa Carter (Kenny Posey); 10 grandchildren, Shatana Johnson, Shed Johnson (Kayla), Jessica Manley, Travis Carter, Chris Carter (Jaclyn), Haley Prince (Sammie), Tristen Carter, Anne-Claire Jones, Kendrick Posey and Lily Carter; eight great grandchildren and one on the way; one great great grandchildren; one brother, Elmer Nichols; one sister, Viola Williams; one sister-in-law, Helen Nichols. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m.-2p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.