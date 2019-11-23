Bowling Green - Nodie Lou (Street) Wilson, age 92, of Bowling Green passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 21, 2019. She was born on April 20, 1927 to the late Thomas C. Street and Nobie (Cobb) Street. Nodie was a long time member of State Street United Methodist Church, various bridge clubs, and the Bowling Green Women's Club. She was a graduate of Western Kentucky University and a retiree of Castner Knott Department Store. She is survived by her son, Kevin Gordon Wilson of Lexington, KY; a daughter Melinda Wilson Hill (Steve) of Nicholasville, KY; grandchildren Stephanie Hill-Dailey, MD (Andy Dailey, MD) of Louisville, KY and Matthew Hill of Los Angeles, CA; and great-grandchildren Ella, Molly, Abby, Collin, and Drew. Visitation will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 am at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with a Graveside Service to follow at 11:00 am at Bowling Green Gardens. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to State Street United Methodist Church or the BG Humane Society.
