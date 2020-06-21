Bowling Green – Norbert A. Stegeman, age 96, died Wednesday, June 18, 2020 at Hospice House in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Norbert was born May 22,1924 in Quincy, Illinois to Julia and Theodore Stegeman. He married Jane Gorman on August 21, 1947. He was proceeded in death by his parents, two brothers, three sisters and their spouses, and son-in-law Chuck Williams.
He is survived by his wife, Jane; four children: Becky Stegeman (Bob Stroughter) of San Jose, California; Kay Williams of Bowling Green, Kentucky; Jill Ianello (Jay) of Napa, California; Ted Stegeman (Sheila) of Florissant, Missouri; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; his sister Alvera Bardon of Quincy, Illinois; and many nieces and nephews. Norbert was a U.S. Navy WWII veteran and served in the South Pacific fleet. Through binoculars, he witnessed General McArthur signing the Peace Treaty that ended the war between the United States and Japan. He owned Stegeman Machine Co. in Quincy, Illinois before accepting the position of plant superintendent for Design Manufacturing Co. of St. Louis, Missouri which designed, engineered, and manufactured equipment for the food industry.
After retirement in 1994, he and Jane moved to Bella Vista, Arkansas. While living in Arkansas, as a member of the Lions Club, he helped scores of people with glasses, eye surgeries and cornea transplants. These services were recognized with many awards including: the Melvin Jones Fellow Lions Club International Foundation, the Edward Dalstrom Distinguished Service Award, and the Crystal Cornea Jones Eye Institute of the University of Arkansas Medical Services.
In 2011, they moved to Bowling Green. Norbert was a member of the Bowling Green Lions Club and attended State Street Methodist Church with his wife Jane. Arrangements were made by J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel and inurnment was at Bowling Green Gardens with Father John Thomas of Holy Spirit Catholic Church officiating. Because of concerns for the health and safety of others, no visitation was held. The immediate family had a private remembrance service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Arkansas Lions Club, Ken Swanson, Treasurer, 9 Marykirk Ln. Bella Vista, Arkansas 72715, to support vision screening for all preschool-age children or Hospice House in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
