Bowling Green - Norene Hodges Rone, 88, passed away Thursday, March 25 at Cal Turner Rehab and Specialty Care. The Riverside native was the daughter of the late Alvin Hodges and Lizzie Brown Hodges. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Byron Keith Rone; three brothers, Jesse Hodges, Raymond Hodges and Fred Hodges; one sister, Alice Howington; two brothers-in-law, Charles Davis and Larry Lawrence; one sister-in-law, Marvene Davis.
Mrs. Rone was a member of Riverside Christian Church. She retired from Cutler Hammer.
She is survived by her son, Larry Keith Rone (Jane); one grandson, Bryan Keith Rone (Miriam) and one granddaughter, Kellye Jane Rone Dooley (Sean); five great grandchildren, Isaac Keith Rone, Ian Taylor Rone, David Glenn Rone, Anne Elizabeth Rone and Sutton Banks Dooley; a sister, Pauline Placko; a brother-in-law, Alton Rone (Linda); a sister-in-law, Janell Lawrence; and several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to her in home caregivers Darlene, Betty, Dixie and DiDi and to her caregivers at Cal Turner Rehab and Specialty Care.
Private funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 30 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Med Center Health Foundation, 800 Park Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101.