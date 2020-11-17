Smiths Grove - Norma Mefford Butler, 92 of Smiths Grove died Monday, November 16 at Signature Healthcare.
She was a daughter of the late Alex and Gerthie Gilliam Mefford and wife of the late Henry Paul Butler. She is preceded in death by a sister, Melba Mefford and two brothers, Alex and Danny Mefford. Norma was a homemaker and a teacher's aid at Bristow Elementary and a member of Smiths Grove Methodist Church.
Leaving to cherish her memories are two sons, Johnnie Butler (Sandy) and Rickie Butler; four grandchildren, Misty Butler, Scott Butler, Brooke Miller (Steven) and Linsey Logsdon (Chris); five great grandchildren, MacKenzie Miller, Jacob Miller, Jonathan Miller, Abby Logsdon and Jack Logsdon. The family would like to thank the staff at Signature Healthcare for their kindness and care of their loved one.
There will be a walk through visitation on Friday from 10 -11 a.m. at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel. A private family service will follow. Burial will be at Smiths Grove Cemetery.