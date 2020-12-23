Bowling Green - Norma Carolyn Gentry, 81, of Shepherdsville, KY formerly of Bowling Green entered into rest Monday, December 21, 2020 in Louisville, KY. Carolyn was born February 11, 1939 in Kingswood, KY.
She was preceded in death by her husband Edward M. Gentry, parents Victor and Mabel Pearson and brother William Pearson. Carolyn was a teacher for over 35 years, having retired from the Warren Co. Board of Education.
She and her husband were active and faithful members of Eastwood Baptist Church. She was an avid knitter and cherished her grandson Jonathan dearly. Carolyn was very supportive of the military, being the wife of a Navy veteran.
Survivors include two wonderful sons Charles E. Gentry of Nashville, TN and Christopher E. Gentry and daughter-in-law Tiscia of Shepherdsville, KY. One special grandson Jonathan E. Gentry. Nephews Bill Pearson, David Gentry (Becky) and Mike Gentry (Cheryl) and niece Lisa Shacklette (Mike). Sister-in-laws Vivian Gentry and Sue Gentry.
Funeral services will be conducted Monday, December 28, 2020 at 2:00 pm at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be 12:00 pm Monday until time of services. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery #2. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society or American Diabetes Society.