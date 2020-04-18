Bowling Green - Norma Crowe Thomas Hoehler (86) of Bowling Green entered into rest April 14 at Hospice House following a lengthy illness. Survivors include three daughters, Risa (Kevin) Thompson, Robin Thomas and Rebecca Sims all of Bowling Green, Phillip Mahaney (like a son) of Alabama, four stepsons, Stephen (Janet) Hoehler, Glenn Hoehler, Tom (Pam) Hoehler, Dan (Lisa) Hoehler, all of Louisville, one stepdaughter Susan Hoehler Keller of Ohio and Vickie Jennett (daughter-in-law) of Portland. Eighteen grandchildren (6 Thomases - Angie, Ryan, Jessica, Stacey, Kati and Justin, 13 Hoehlers - Kenny, Jeffrey, Mark, Debbie, Becky, Andrew, Nick, Sherry, Meagan, Lauren, Carol Ann, Janice and Mike) thirty great grandchildren (6 Thomases and 24 Hoehlers) and one great-great grandchild (Hoehler). Raised an only child, cousins and friends were dear to her; Geneva, Brenda and Gil, Myra, Doris, Virginia, Donna, Janet and Mary to name a few.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Elizabeth Crowe, Rondell Thomas (husband) Emil Hoehler (husband) Ronnie Thomas (son) Ann Hoehler Fairfax (stepdaughter) Kay Hoehler (daughter-in-law) Joshua Kimbrough (grandson) Karen Coon (granddaughter) Jaclyn Hoehler (granddaughter) Gary Sims (son-in-law) and James ( great-great grandson).
Norma became a widow at the young age of 29. With only a high school education and four children ages ranging from three to ten, she made the bold decision to move them to a small farm. Life wasn't easy through those years but she was always up for an adventure. She encouraged her children to raise a garden, tobacco, pigs, horses, calves, a rooster and numerous cats and dogs all while working at Warren Rural Electric and attending WKU taking night classes. Education, church and travel were extremely important to her. Vacations were a must, once driving her children to Montreal, Canada so they could experience the World's Fair spending a week in a tent.
After her children were grown, Norma met Emil Hoehler on an airplane. Sharing the same birthday, their personalities clicked. After marrying and moving to Louisville, she worked for several years at the E.M. Hoehler Company as a bookkeeper. After retiring they traveled all over the United States, Canada and Mexico in an RV always making friends along the way. After losing Emil to illness she continued to travel in her RV with her grandson, Ryan. With friends, she traveled to Hawaii, Alaska, Nova Scotia, Japan and took a European Cruise. Besides traveling, Norma loved to play Scrabble, cards and games, sew, paint, crafting and to socialize. She loved meeting people and was happiest when on the go.
May it be comforting to those who knew and loved her knowing that she is on her grandest adventure of all, that which is HEAVEN. Norma was a member of Southeast Christian Church in Louisville where she was active in Bible Study Classes and Next Chapter Women's Group. After returning to Bowling Green, Norma attended Bowling Green Christian Church where she immediately made new friends in their Women's Group. She was also a lifetime member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority.
A special thank you to all of the front line workers at Hospice and Charter Senior Living (formerly Bowling Green Retirement Village) staff, employees and residents for her care and friendships.
J.C. Kirby Funeral Home is in charge of final arrangements. There will be no visitation or service at this time. Cremation was chosen with her remains being returned to Louisville when possible where her final resting place will be with Emil in Resthaven Cemetary in Louisville. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. Expressions of sympathy may be in the form of a donation to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, American Diabetes Association or American Cancer Society.
