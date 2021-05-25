Bowling Green – Norma Jean Keown, age 87, passed away peacefully Monday, May 24, 2021 at Signature Healthcare in Bowling Green. The Hodgdon, Maine native was born Saturday, August 26, 1933 to the late Maurice and Irma (Knapp) Royal. Norma was retired from Dillards, and had a love for her family and being surrounded by her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Steven Owen Keown; siblings, Donna Cyr, Sally Horton, Robert Royal, and Greg Royal. Her memories will be cherished by her husband of 68 years, Paul M. Keown; her children, Cynthia Powell (Darrell), Lisa Kirby (Rick), and Richard Keown (Rosie); her grandchildren, Joshua Hendrick (Tisha), Eric Madison (Gabi), Michael Keown, Paige Kirby, Kaitlyn Taylor (Blake), Jessica Keown, and Chris Powell; her great-grandchildren, Caleb, Ethan and Braxton Hendrick, Erin Floyd (Josh) and Logan Taylor; her great-great-grandchildren, Matilda Jo Hendrick; her siblings, Barbara Shaw, Paulette Shoemaker, Jeffrey Royal (Pat); her brother-in-law’s, Leland Cyr, David Keown (Linda) and Raymond Keown; her sister-in-law’s, Norma J. Wilson and Lucie Royal. A private celebration of Mrs. Keown’s life will be held at a later date as cremation was chosen. J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS