Bowling Green – Norma Jean Layson, age 92, passed away Friday December 2, 2022 at Christian Health Center in Bowling Green, KY.
Born March 3, 1930, Jean was the daughter of the late Lemuel Miller and Londa Miller Ashlock. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nathaniel Rochester Layson; Brother, Roy B. Miller; and Sister-in-law, Estelle Miller.
Jean and her husband lived in Madisonville, Ky for many years, where her husband had a dental practice. After her husband’s retirement, they returned to Bowling Green, Ky., where they were faithful members of the Broadway United Methodist Church. Jean enjoyed the challenge of a good puzzle (jigsaw or word search), and was a skilled seamstress and quilter.
Survivors include daughter, Cheryl Peters (Edwin) of Knoxville, Tn; daughter, Peggy White (Douglas) of Nashville, Tn.; brother, Kenneth Miller of Bowling Green, Ky.; step grandson, Charlie (Heather) Peters of Knoxville, Tn.
The family will gather at J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel at 10:00 AM Friday December 9, 2022 for a brief service, followed by burial in the Fairview Cemetery No 2. The Family wishes to acknowledge their deep appreciation for the care and support provided for many years by the staff at Bridgepointe Assisted Living and Christian Health Care Center and in recent weeks by the staff of Hospice of Southern Ky. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Broadway United Methodist Church.
