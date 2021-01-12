Louisville – Norma Jean Payne, 85 of Louisville died Monday, January 11 at Baptist Hospital. The Barren County native was a daughter of the late Luther Clint and Lillian Mae Hagan Emerson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Hobert Payne and two brothers-in-law, Ed Bridges and Curtis Odell Payne. She was a homemaker. Her survivors are her son, Doug Payne (Pat); one granddaughter, Renee Hayes; two sisters, Anna Rose Bridges and Doris Marie Payne; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be at 12 noon Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Merry Oaks Cemetery. Walk through visitation will be 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon Friday at the funeral home. The service will be live streamed on Hardy & Son Funeral Home facebook page at 12 noon Friday. All those who wish to honor and remember Norma in person at the visitation or the service must wear a mask or facial covering and practice social distancing while inside the funeral home.
