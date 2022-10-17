Bowling Green - Norma Jean Madley Phelps, age 84, passed away October 16, 2022 at the Hopkins Nursing and Rehab in Woodburn, Kentucky. The Bird's Eye, IN native was the daughter of the late Howard Madley and Rosia Laura Bayer and wife of the late Raymond Lee Phelps Jr. She was also preceded in death by one son, Daniel Smith. Norma attended Northside Freewill Baptist Church. She was retired from Wal-Mart. She is survived by her daughters, Terri Ray (Allen), Jeanie Graves (Glen) and Debbie Hutchenson, sisters, Janice Wyer, Bobby Holmes and Betty Reader (Larry), sister-in-law, Betty Murphy, grandchildren, Sirena Taylor (Scott), Robby Trussell (April), Bryan Graves, Beth Sanders (Jason), Rex Stephens (Deacota), Joey Ray (Linzy), Tesla Logsdon (Chris), Chris Smith (Lori), Corissa Cooper (Slade) and Christopher Hutchenson, great grandchildren, Dylan, Dalton, Chelsy, Dustin, Carlee, Kaylee, Dawson, Addy, Brooklyn, Bekah, Ben, Bailea, Brennon, Breanna, Crissy, Kailey, Jaxson and Melody, great-great grandchildren, Paizlee and Myla. Visitation will be Tuesday October 18, 2022 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM and Wednesday October 19, 2022 from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Funeral Service will begin at 2:00 PM followed by burial in the Woodburn City Cemetery.
