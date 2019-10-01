Morgantown - Norma Jean Evans Proctor, age 65, gained her angel wings at Morgantown Care and Rehab on Sunday, September 29, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Norma was born on July 22, 1954 to Lewis and Mary Sweatt Evans. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lonnie Proctor, companion William Coots, in-laws Henry and Irene Proctor, a nephew Michael McCoy and a great niece Sarah Elizabeth Jones.
She is survived by two sons, Scotty Proctor and Derek Proctor both of Morgantown, six grandchildren – Kierra Neighbors, Austin, Autumn, Kaleigh and Jake Proctor all of Morgantown and Evan Lewis Proctor of Indianapolis. Two brothers, David (Kathy) Evans of Bowling Green and Donnie (Linda) Evans of Morgantown and two sisters, Virginia "Jenny" Evans of Bowling Green and Lisa Evans of Lawrenceburg, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will take place at Smith Funeral Home on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the Sandy Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 2nd from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday, October 3rd from 8:00 a.m. until time of the funeral.
