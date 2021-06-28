Bowling Green – Norman Basham, 66, of Bowling Green passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021 at The Medical Center of Bowling Green. The Bowling Green native was the son of the late Joe Basham and Paulette June Elmore Basham, who survives. In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by grandparents, Lonnie Basham (Timppie) and Paul Elmore (Mildred); two sisters, Paula Rust and Pam Stiles. Mr. Basham honorably served in the United States Navy. He previously worked at Holley Carburetor before retiring at Greenview Regional Hospital. He was thirty-two years sober through A.A. and an avid pool player at Checks pool hall. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Anna Simpson Basham; two sons, Joshua Simpson (Amy Clubb) and Jody Basham (Renee); six grandchildren, Zander Bradford, Maddie Simpson, Allyson Simpson, Tucker Basham, Brody Basham, and Abigail Basham; one brother-in-law, Buster Rust; special friends, Jackie and Laurie Marsala; several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home. Graveside services will take place at Brock A. Berry Veterans Cemetery on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.