Oakland, KY - Norman C. Mattingly, 60, of Oakland, KY entered into rest Friday, July 19, 2019 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. Norman was born in Grayson Co., KY, lived in Louisville and moved to Warren County in 1979. He was preceded in death by his parents William Edward and Agnes Jeanette (Langley) Mattingly, his brothers John William and Vernon Elwood Mattingly. Norman was a plumber and owner of ACE Plumbing in Bowling Green, KY. Norman was an avid fisherman and hunter. A very kind and generous man, who taught his nephews to become fishermen and hunters. He will be missed by so many. Survivors include his sister Navada Campbell (Joe Earl) of Bowling Green. Four nephews Derrick Payne (Kristie), Robert Mattingly (Lisa), Joshua Mattingly (Amy) Troy Campbell (Billie Jo), two nieces Ashlea Welch and Michelle Griffin. Also several great nieces and nephews survive. Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm at J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be Tuesday 10 am until time of services. Burial will be private.
