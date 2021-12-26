Wingfield – Norman L. Hawks, age 89, of Wingfield, departed this life on Saturday, December 25, 2021 in Bowling Green, KY. The Edmonson County native was born on June 26, 1932 to the late Larmie and Pernia Elizabeth Wolfe Hawks. He was married to the Loreda Elmore Hawks, who preceded him in death. Norman served in the U.S. Army, and was a Korean War veteran. He was a former electrician for Louisville Gas and Electric, a farmer and a member of Shively Masonic Lodge #951 F&AM. Norman was a faithful member and deacon of Wingfield United Baptist Church.
He leaves to honor his memory – one son, Steve Hawks of Wingfield; two daughters, Katrena Cline (Larry) and Karen Briley (Bruce) all of Wingfield; honorary son, Bradley Butler of Indiana; seven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; four brothers, Elwood Hawks (Caroline) of Illinois, Ronell Hawks (Virginia) of Pine Grove, Percy Hawks of Pine Grove and Floyd Hawks of Wingfield, and three sisters, Versie Dean Miller of Richardsville, Imogene Davis of Pig and Ida Mae Sullivan of Wingfield. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Leonard, Tony and Walton Hawks.
The visitation will be Tuesday, December 28 from 11 am – 7 pm at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel, and Wednesday, December 29 from 10 am – 2 pm at Wingfield United Baptist Church. The funeral service will be at 2 pm, Wednesday, December 29 at Wingfield United Baptist Church with interment to follow in the church cemetery with graveside military honors by Nesbit Alexander Memorial Post #6937 VFW. Memorial contributions can be made to: Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104. Arrangements have been entrusted to Patton Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.pattonfuneralhome.com.
