Bowling Green - Norris L. Thomas 82, passed away peacefully on Friday July 12, 2019 with family by his side. A graduate of Western Kentucky University (BA) and Indiana State University (MBA) and perhaps most proudly, the Combest Academy, a 1-room schoolhouse located in Russell Springs, KY, Norris practiced as a Certified Public Accountant for over 50 years and taught various accounting courses as a faculty member at Western Kentucky University. Norris was a veteran of the United States Army and served as a non-commissioned officer with the 100th Division in Ft. Chaffee, AR. A lifelong Christian and active churchgoer, Norris was a member of and served the First Baptist Church of Bowling Green as a deacon, trustee, treasurer, and finance committee chairperson (among other roles). Additionally, Norris was an active community member and served as the treasurer of Orchestra Kentucky for more than 15 years. Norris also served many other community organizations including The Salvation Army and Habitat for Humanity. Norris was preceded in death by his parents, Arvel and Erie Thomas, sisters Virginia Lucas, Georgia Massey, brother Lowell Thomas, brothers-in-law James Gosser, William Massey, Richard Lucas, and Jerry Booher. Norris is survived by his wife, Mary, children: Martin Thomas (Susan), Allison Mefford (Brian), and Jonathan Thomas (Sandy), sisters, Juanita Gosser, Geraldine Canada (Tom), and Mary Booher-McCormick (Gary), grandchildren, Jacob Thomas, Lily Thomas, Owen Mefford, Eli Mefford, Clara Mefford, Ethan Thomas, Alissa Thomas, nieces and nephews James Gosser, Rebecca Massey, David Massey, Debbie Massey, Andrew Canada, Thomas Canada, Rachel Thomas-Adams, Matthew Thomas, Sara Thomas, and Ginny Booher-Gottstein. Visitation will be 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Tuesday, July 16, at the First Baptist Church. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, July 16 at the First Baptist Church with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the First Baptist Church or Orchestra Kentucky. Arrangements have been entrusted to J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Flowers & Gifts
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS