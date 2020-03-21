Bowling Green - Novice Lee Cherry Cosby, 72, passed away on March 20, 2020 at her home surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Novice was born on September 20, 1946 to the late John Lee and Alma Bratcher Lee. She was proceeded in death by her first husband and father of her daughters, H. B. Cherry, her son-in-law, Gary Page, her sisters, Jacel Christian and Wanda Cooke, and her brother, Johnny Lee.
Novice had various employers: Holley Carburetor, Red's Coach & Table, and Warren County Schools. She attended truck driving school and graduated on 11/11/92. She drove a semi for a brief period of time.
Novice is survived by her husband of 42 years, Ronnie Cosby; 5 daughters, Sheri Henderson (Tim), Melissa Grimes, Tammy Cherry (Martin Tyler), Sandra Simpson, and Tonya Cherry; 9 grandchildren, William Basham, Jannah Grimes, Amanda & Amber Page, Kimberly & Sarah Simpson, Emily Sullivan, and Jaeden & Aleeah Carpenter, and 5 great grandchildren, Skyler, Addison & Isaac Basham, Kaleb Page, and Emerson Bryant. Also, her sister, Doris Belcher (Jerry), and brother-in-law, Eddie Cooke.
Due to funeral restrictions for the Coronavirus, a private graveside service will be at Bowling Green Gardens. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
Novice drove a special needs bus for Warren County Public Schools for 17 years, and special needs children held a very special place in her heart. For this reason, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, a donation in remembrance of her be mailed to Special Olympics Kentucky, 105 Lakeview Court, Frankfort, KY 40601 or be given online.
