Bowling Green – Nute Eddy 85 of Bowling Green, died at his residence on Thursday. He was born in Bowling Green to the late Bruno and Mabel Minnix Eddy. Nute served in the United States Air Force. He was a self employed salesman. He is also preceded in death by his, brother Touncie Young and sister Edna Battieger.
He is survived by his nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
A Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, May 7th at the Brock A. Berry Veterans Cemetery in Fairview. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm on Friday May 7 at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel.