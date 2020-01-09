...GUSTY WINDS THIS AFTERNOON...
SOUTHERLY WINDS WILL GUST AS HIGH AS 35 MPH THIS AFTERNOON ACROSS
THE REGION. WINDS OF THIS MAGNITUDE COULD MAKE DRIVING CONDITIONS
DIFFICULT ON EAST-WEST ORIENTED ROADWAYS FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES.
THE WINDS COULD ALSO BLOW AROUND LOOSE OBJECTS. WINDS SHOULD
SUBSIDE SOME THIS EVENING AFTER SUNSET.
