Gallatin, TN - age 77, passed on 8/6/19 of natural causes. Survived by husband, Henry Coleman, God daughters, Angel (Pastor John) Lee & Kira Bell Funeral services Wed. 8/14/19 at 12 pm, visitation Wed. 8/14/19 from 10-12 at Mt Zion Bapt. Church in Bowling Green. Services entrusted to Gamble Funeral Home.