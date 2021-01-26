Franklin, KY – Mrs. Olane Bray Owen, aka “Mommie O”, age 103, of Franklin, KY passed away Sunday, January 24th, 2021 at 4:31 AM at her residence. Arrangements are under the direction of Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory where visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM Thursday, January 28, 2021. Funeral services will by held at 1:00 PM Thursday with burial to follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin, KY. Olane was born October 20, 1917 in Monroe Co., KY to the late Charlie Welch Bray and the late Margaret Elizabeth Pedigo Bray. She was the wife of the late Garnett Elbert Owen and was also preceded in death by a son Charles “Chuck” Elbert Owen. She is survived by 2 daughters, Nell Owen Glass of Louisville, KY and Belmarie Owen Walton (Richard) of Bowling Green, KY, 9 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Owen was a member of the Franklin First United Methodist Church and has been attending Plum Springs Baptist Church in Bowling Green with her daughter for several years. She was a homemaker. After her husband passed she worked as a bookkeeper at the Warren County Hospital and also as a secretary at the Cumberland Trace Elementary School in Bowling Green for 12 years.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Franklin First United Methodist Church, 107 North College St. Franklin, KY 42134 or to the Plum Springs Baptist Church, 2080 Plum Springs Rd Bowling Green, KY 42101.