Rockfield – Oliver Eugene Harper age 84 of Rockfield, passed away at his residence on Sunday, surrounded by his loving family. Oliver was born in Phoenix, Arizona to the late Henry Joyce and Ethel Henson Harper. He retired from AT&T as a manager, served in the United States Navy and was a Baptist.
Oliver is survived by his wife of 35 years Novis Harper of Rockfield, KY. Step daughter, Katharine Burns (Bill) of Rockfield, and a step son, Richard Fuqua (April) Scottsdale, Arizona. Grandchildren, Destiny, Erica, Christopher, Samantha, Zane, Kalie Jo, Gavin, and Canyon. 3 Great grand babies Aspen and Luca, and one the way,
Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday at the Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel.