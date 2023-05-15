Olivia Irene Jones, age 78, passed away in Bowling Green, Kentucky on May 12, 2023. The Warren County native was born to the late Carlisle and Blooma Kirby on May 11, 1945. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 15 years, Eugene Jones, step son Roger Jones, and her brothers; J.C. Kirby and Joe Kirby, and her great great nephew, Isiah Vincent. Irene was employed at Western Kentucky University working in the Garret Conference Center for 30 years.
Survivors include step daughter Connie Howell (Martin) of Scottsville, KY, step son Gary Jones (Luan) of Franklin, KY. Her sisters; Virginia Payne and Nell Peperius, and one brother, Bob Kirby (Norma Jean). Four step grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews also survive.
Visitation will be from 4 until 8 p.m. Monday, May 15, 2023 and from 9 until funeral hour on Tuesday all at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will be conducted at 12:00 noon Tuesday at the funeral home with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
