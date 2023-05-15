Olivia Irene Jones, age 78, passed away in Bowling Green, Kentucky on May 12, 2023. The Warren County native was born to the late Carlisle and Blooma Kirby on May 11, 1945. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 15 years, Eugene Jones, step son Roger Jones, and her brothers; J.C. Kirby and Joe Kirby, and her great great nephew, Isiah Vincent. Irene was employed at Western Kentucky University working in the Garret Conference Center for 30 years.