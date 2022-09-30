Bowling Green - Ollie Rose Barbee of Bowling Green, passed away Sept. 28, 2022. She was 84 years old. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Gene Barbee; children Kathy Grimes (Kerry), Shari Blanton (Jay); grandchildren Whitney, Mackenzie, Skyler, Sumner, Bo Tanner; great grandchildren Wrenley, Violet, Elijah, Hudson; siblings Mildred Mitchell, Velma Rush, Ann Stahl (Jerry), Mary Martin; many nieces, nephews, other family, & friends. Visitation will be held on Mon. Oct. 3 from 4-8pm and Tues. Oct.4 from 12pm-2pm, with a chapel service to begin at 2pm, all at Cone Funeral Home, Bowling Green, KY.
