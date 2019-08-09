Morgantown - Ollie Ruth McCoy Lewis, 93, of Morgantown, Ky. passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Morgantown Care and Rehab Center. She was born in Butler Co., Ky. on July 19, 1926 to the late Robert and Vellie Cooper McCoy. Ollie was a member of Union Baptist Church. She worked at Fruit of the Loom for over 30 years and volunteered at the Farm Boy many years, where she and her husband loved to spend time. She loved sewing, quilting and farming.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 60 years JP "Poko" Lewis; brothers Elvis, Otis (Buck), Eustice, Cooper, Dennie, and Ernest McCoy; sister Eunice McCoy.
Ollie Ruth Lewis is survived by her brother Waylon McCoy of Morgantown and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held on Sunday, Aug. 11th at 2pm at Smith Funeral Home with Bro. Woody Moore officiating. Burial will follow in the Union Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Saturday, Aug. 10th from 2-8 pm and on Sunday from 9 am until time of service at Smith Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Union Cemetery c/o Dean McCoy 4483 Sandy Creek Rd. Morgantown, Ky. 42261
