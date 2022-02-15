...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ TO 7 PM EST
/6 PM CST/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Southern Indiana and Central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From 700 AM to 700 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Weakened trees and tree limbs could be blown down and cause a
few power outages in spots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving on Wednesday, especially if
operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
TRUMANN – Mrs. Onita Ann Mitchell Young, 81, of Trumann departed this life on Monday, February 14, 2022 at Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould. She was born September 8, 1940 in Warren County, Kentucky to the late Carl and Glea Scott Mitchell. She married David Earl Young in Bowling Green, KY on June 13, 1959 and had been a resident of Trumann since 2005. Mrs. Young was a member of Northside Church of Christ in Jonesboro. She dedicated her life to serving God and helping others. Mrs. Young enjoyed journaling, word puzzles, and travel with her family. She was devoted to her husband and daughter, Anna Jean Glover, who passed away in 2009. Mrs. Young is survived by her husband of 62 years, David Earl Young of the home; granddaughter, JaNae Glover Moody and her husband Travis of Jonesboro; grandson, Ethan Glover of Jonesboro; great-grandsons, Zeke and Creed Moody of Jonesboro; son-in-law, Nolan Glover and wife Janis of Kennett, MO. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 17th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home in Trumann. Funeral Service will be Friday, February 18th at 10:00 a.m. at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel with Ray Keller and Nolan Glover officiating. Burial will follow at Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery in Jonesboro. Pallbearers In compliance with Covid-19 guidelines, a mask or other facial covering is recommended An online register book can be signed at www. Thompsonfuneralhome.net
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.