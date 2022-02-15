TRUMANN – Mrs. Onita Ann Mitchell Young, 81, of Trumann departed this life on Monday, February 14, 2022 at Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould. She was born September 8, 1940 in Warren County, Kentucky to the late Carl and Glea Scott Mitchell. She married David Earl Young in Bowling Green, KY on June 13, 1959 and had been a resident of Trumann since 2005. Mrs. Young was a member of Northside Church of Christ in Jonesboro. She dedicated her life to serving God and helping others. Mrs. Young enjoyed journaling, word puzzles, and travel with her family. She was devoted to her husband and daughter, Anna Jean Glover, who passed away in 2009. Mrs. Young is survived by her husband of 62 years, David Earl Young of the home; granddaughter, JaNae Glover Moody and her husband Travis of Jonesboro; grandson, Ethan Glover of Jonesboro; great-grandsons, Zeke and Creed Moody of Jonesboro; son-in-law, Nolan Glover and wife Janis of Kennett, MO. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 17th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home in Trumann. Funeral Service will be Friday, February 18th at 10:00 a.m. at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel with Ray Keller and Nolan Glover officiating. Burial will follow at Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery in Jonesboro. Pallbearers In compliance with Covid-19 guidelines, a mask or other facial covering is recommended An online register book can be signed at www. Thompsonfuneralhome.net