CHALYBEATE – Opal Cowles, age 77 of Chalybeate, departed this life with her family by her side on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West in Nashville, TN. The Edmonson County native was born on July 19, 1945 to the late William Edward and Lula Isabelle Lindsey Kinser.
She was married to her best friend and help mate of fifty-nine years, Ronald Cowles, who survives.
Opal retired from Fruit of the Loom after twenty-five years of dedicated service. During that time, she worked as an office manager for the various departments including the legal and engineering divisions. She was a member of Boiling Springs Church of Christ.
Opal had a quiet demeanor, but she was very devoted in her faith, to her friends and family.
Besides her husband, Ronald, she leaves to honor her memory her daughter and son-in-law, Angie and Eric Smith of Chalybeate; her grandson, Trevor Smith of Chalybeate, along with several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Phillip Kinser, Carnell Meredith and Dorothy Keith.
The visitation will be from 11 AM – 7 PM on Friday, April 28 and 9 AM – 1 PM on Saturday, April 29 at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel. The funeral service will be at 1 PM, Saturday, April 29 at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel with burial to follow at Kinser Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.pattonfuneralhome.com.
