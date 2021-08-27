Morgantown - Opal E. Cannon Cherry, 89 of Bowling Green, KY passed away Thursday August 26, 2021 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY. Opal was born Friday June 24, 1932 in Butler County, KY to the late William S. "Bill" Brown and Nora Beliles Russ and wife of the late Harold Cannon and Otha Cherry. She was a member of First Apostolic Church in Bowling Green, KY, she retired from Community Action and a homemaker. Opal enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting, cooking and spending time with family. Other than her parents and husbands she is preceded in death by two sons Monte and Craig Cannon; two sisters Donnie Gaskey and Alma Jean Keown; three brothers Edward and Carlos Russ and Odell Brown and one great great granddaughter Willow Belcher.
Opal E. Cannon Cherry is survived by two sons Mike L. Cannon wife Edwina of Bowling Green, KY and Danny J. Cannon of Bowling Green, KY; daughter in law Pam Cannon of Bowling Green, KY; step son Gary Cherry wife Susan of Scottsville, KY; step brother David Brown of Texas; seven grandchildren Christopher Cannon, Natasha Widner, Kendra Russell, Tabatha Batshon, Tyson and Todd Cannon and Toni Hayes; twenty two great and great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at the Jones Funeral Chapel Monday August 30, 2021 at 11:00am with Bro. Tim Miller officiating. Burial will be held in the Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday August 29, 2021 from 3:00 - 7:30pm and Monday 10:00am until funeral time at 11:00am at the Jones Funeral Chapel. Please share any photos, memories, condolences or light a candle in memory of Opal at www.jonesfuneralchapel.com. Jones Funeral Chapel is honored to be serving the family of Opal Cherry.